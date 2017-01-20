News:

Zine Review: The End and The Beginning- Thoughts From the Tragically Hip’s Final Shows

Cam Gordon, Issue 74, News, ReviewsFriday, January 20th, 2017

The End and the Beginning: Thoughts from the Tragically Hip’s Final Shows
Fanzine, Vish Khanna, 16 pgs, LabelObscura.com, info@labelobscura.com

ZINES_The End and the Beginning (Cam Gordon)A ton of ink was spilled in 2016 about the Tragically Hip. The year in music basically sucked in terms of lives lost and the Hip news was barely better, based on the revelation that Hip lead singer Gord Downie had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. It seems almost backwards to be flipping through a zine that recounts the band’s final shows. Love them or otherwise, the Hip were never zine fodder. They weren’t/aren’t typically cool amongst the zine crowd from what I could see. But as this shit story unfolded, tributes flooded in from every form of media so the zine world should be no different. Besides, what be author that Vish Khanna, easily one of the most legit people in Canadian music media circles and a person who clearly cares a ton. This zine shares Khanna’s first-person review of the Hip’s five final Ontario shows: London, Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Kingston. These words are less about the tunes and more about the timbre in the crowd. The terror of knowing that something real was coming to a hard stop soon on the surface and then… at some point… for eternity. Tons of personality bleeds through as Khanna overshares in the best possible ways. Personal anecdotes, conversations, plenty of really great exposition. This almost reads more like a coping mechanism than a zine. A therapeutic device. A keepsake. If you’re gonna pick this up and read it, Google Vish Khanna first. Get a sense of the dude and then dive in and dive in hard. It’ll paint a fulsome picture of a person who really likes a band, and why that really matters. (Cam Gordon)

Zine Review: Hoser Punx #4

Chris Landry, Issue 74, News, ReviewsThursday, January 19th, 2017

Hoser Punx Vol. 4
Fanzine, Shelby Monita, hoserpunx@gmail.com, $7

ZINES_HOser Punx 4 (Chris Landry)2016 was a straight up heinous year: beloved rock icons like Leonard Cohen and Prince died, the twin political calamities of Brexit and Trump happened, and it’s remained fashionable to wear jogging pants in public. At the rate things are going, I expect airplanes will soon just start falling out of the sky. So it is fitting (and appreciated) that Shelby Monita (editor of Hoser Punx) started out the zine’s fourth installment by saying, hey, we know it’s been tough, we feel your pain and hope this little punk zine lifts your spirits just a little. But then the zine included an interview with one of my favourite bands, Nomeansno, which reminded me that not long ago (and probably after Hoser Punx Vol. 4 came out) Nomeansno disbanded forever. So it goes: even the things designed to cheer us up can inadvertently bum us out. This zine comes from my hometown of Ottawa, and while I am not as hip to the punk scene there as I once was, I’ve heard that it’s the tops. I definitely get that impression based on the raw enthusiasm of the contributors, who scribble nice drawings, invite you to play in their kitchen, and flagrantly gush about something called Pouzzafest that apparently unites Ottawa punx in their “love of dirty music and getting fucked up.” This zine is rough around the edges but contains the sincere appreciation of the simple pleasure of the punk and the rock. Visually, the zine is cut-and-paste and bound in a torn off LCBO bag with the title scribbled over it in Sharpie. There is some rather conspicuous Canadian flag imagery throughout that seemed a little out of place and patriotic for a punk zine, but hey, they do call themselves Hoser Punx so whatever! Good stuff. (Chris Landry)

Zine Review: Cockroach #18

Issue 74, Jeff Low, News, ReviewsWednesday, January 18th, 2017

Cockroach Issue #18
Advice zine, Various, 26 pgs, cockroachzine.com, $5

ZINES_Cockroach (Jeff Low)It’s been a while since I’ve gotten a zine with a clear purpose. Cockroach is here to lend a helping hand and a little bit of perspective. The latest issue of the long-running Winnipeg-based eco-feminist zine compiles a handful of personal experiences and stories. The elements of interactivity scattered throughout are a nice touch too. The cover is meant to be decorated with doodles, and there are prompts for discussion that allow the reader to write their own ideas, questions and doodles in the blank page that they can then post to Instagram. These prompts attempt to further involve the reader in the content and motivate the mag’s potential for inciting change. Topics of conversation range from self-harm and suicide, to sexual abuse, to anxiety and psychological health, to thrift shopping and commodity-owning and more. Perhaps the most constructive interactive prompt follows a personal article by Megan Linton on sexual abuse and the surrounding culture that silences and further traumatizes victims. The following interactive nugget asks readers to contemplate the possibilities of change toward a consent culture. “If we’re living in a consent culture, ensuring potential are partners were cool with everything going down would be normal and expected,” the zine’s editors write. “Obviously, we’re not there.” The mag also offers some modest advice to jumpstart the dialogue on the matter: “Talk about what consent looks like, especially with partners … Allow children to decide what happens to their own body … Sex is fun but it’s not a prize or a goal. Stop talking like it is one.” All in all, this issue of Cockroach is a sincere read, where experience dovetails into constructive societal criticism. (Jeff Low)

Learning to love Melania Trump

Issue 74, Jonathan Valelly, NewsWednesday, January 18th, 2017

melania bpw

by Jonathan Valelly

I love Melania Trump.

Really, I mean it.

Sure, as a queer, lefty, zinemaking American expat in Toronto, you might assume that anything to do with Donald Trump or his family would cause an immediate wretching on my part. And it’s true that, like any person with half a soul, election night brought me a mix of a deep fear and a hardening conviction to resist the awful futures Donald Trump’s presidency makes possible. Yet Melania Trump still makes me smile, and I’m finding that it’s less out of some perverse, campy irony (though there’s some of that) and more because there’s just so much I find fascinating about her.

The 46-year-old Slovenian First-Lady-to-be has been mocked and meme-ified for her career as a model, including some very sexy and scantily clad shoots. She’s been teased for being too dense to see the irony of taking up cyberbullying as her pet cause when her own husband’s Twitter account is so destructive and nasty. And she’s been accused, perhaps accurately, of being deeply disengaged with — even distressed by — the office of the First Lady amidst suggestions that the Donald’s daughter Ivanka will fill the role.

But liberals’ tendency to belittle or laugh at Melania Trump belies an obsession with respectability, and a cruel, knotty attachment to restrictive morés of what a woman, her marriage, and her family ought to be. Of course, the particular flavour of disparagement that Melania Trump invokes is not to be compared to the outright racist and horrifying insults that Michelle Obama has suffered merely for existing. But Melania presents consumers and creators of culture a complex and challenging figure to negotiate.

In a recent, largely incoherent article on Esquire.com, the headline pleads “Please Don’t Make Melania Trump a Gay Icon.” Of course, nobody has the power to make a person a gay icon (if it’s meant to be, we have no choice. Praise Whitney!). However, the author goes on to list all of the great reasons Melania might be a rockstar for the gays — she’s gorgeous, a bit cartoonish, and in many ways perfectly kitschy. Even so, the piece turns around and concludes that “the whole [Trump] family needs to be targets of our contempt, not just the one in charge.”

But why? Sure, Melania probably rubs shoulders with some truly evil people, and did steal bits of Michelle Obama’s DNC speech (very probably, unwittingly). And she has publicly, if begrudgingly, defended her husband’s misogyny and sexual predation.

But she also seems totally disinterested in him as a person, fairly apolitical, and seems to mostly enjoy being fabulous and doing her own thing. She isn’t your typical wife or mom, and she isn’t an easy First Lady to get a read on.

The truth is, there’s a lot we don’t know about Melania’s life. Does she spend much time with Donald? Is he as big of an asshole to her as he is to other women? How does she overcome that? How might we criticize Melania Trump, while also acknowledging her formidable success and what must be great strength in a strange, dark life?

And seriously, possibly most importantly, how can we get past the sexist, paradigmatic nuclear family bullshit that make us feel like it’s okay to criticize people like Melania who might marry for wealth, people who have multiple marriages, or people who stay in marriages that displease the public or even themselves?

Melania challenges us to make room for a different kind of first lady, one who most likely doesn’t care whether we make her a gay icon or whether she lives in the White House or whether we know what her day looks like or what her values are. So she enters into our artistic and cultural imaginary as a living vessel for so many of our anxieties and our questions. So let’s do it.

Let’s learn to learn to symbolize, learn to be surprised by, and yes, learn to love Melania Trump.

Jonathan Valelly is the assistant editor of Broken Pencil.

Zine Review: Kill Your TV

Issue 74, Joshua Barton, News, ReviewsTuesday, January 17th, 2017

Kill Your TV
Zine, Wrrrtika, 12 pgs., wrrrtika.tumblr.com, $5

ZINES_Kill Your TV (wrrtika J Barton)

 

Listen, I enjoy television as much as the next chump, but I think you, me and the Toronto-based musician and glitch artist Wrrtika all know it’s time to Office Space that sucker with a baseball bat, or another bludgeoning device. Dark times call for dark measures – and from here in my American home (aka Trumpland), I can tell you things are the darkest they’ve ever been. TV is at least 50% responsible for getting me and the rest of your neighbors to the south into this mess (BTW: the other 50% is racism). So, Canada, learn from our mistakes and from Wrrrtika’s wisdom: put a hockey stick through that LCD screen and never look back. Wrrrtika only needs 12 pages to make a convincing case, each packed with black-and-white glitched-out first-person support from trusted sources like Dirty Harry, “Mr. Jim Business” and “Donatella Discotheque” (“I murdered my TV [and] it’s been a great help to my modelling career …”). Wrrrtika’s critical statistics make a data-driven argument as well: “In 2015 Death By TV was: 53% more likely than Death By Shark.” WHAT? Never mind that the peppering of celebrity endorsements cut-and-pasted from other publications with random redactions in their accounts. They’re all saying the same thing: your TV must die.

Go ahead and laugh – it’s a funny zine – but when you’re done laughing, shed a tear for America. We’ll just be down here suffering under the new fascist state run by a reality TV star basking in the glow of his own reflection beaming from a million American TVs, because we didn’t act quick enough. Don’t be next, Canada. Kill. Your. TV. P.S. Wrrrtika: Next up, can we get a Kill Your Smart Phone? (Joshua Barton)

Making and smashing the Trump piñata: a how-to guide

Featured Main, Issue 74, NewsTuesday, January 17th, 2017

TRUMP PINATA 2 Cory is a zinemaker and printing press operator from Omaha, NE who helped make a Trump piñata filled with zines for an afterparty Omaha Zine Fest in March of 2016. They told us how they did it over email. You can follow them on Twitter @circled_a.

During the primary election, when Trump was addressing his most inflammatory rhetoric and when many people were still considering him merely a scarecrow, I had seen Vines of kids beating on Trump piñatas at birthday parties and thought it was a great way to bring some fun into political dissent.

It took about 16 hours total to make the piñata. I didn’t make it, but I worked with the brother of the artist and she used heavy duty cardboard we salvaged from our warehouse job along with colorful tissue paper and paint. She is truly talented and deserves all the credit for the art, but she requested I not use her name because of her undocumented immigration status.

The zines inside the piñata were all themed on resistance and were provided by Any Means Necessary collective from Kansas City, Missouri, an anarchist front involved with many projects in that area. They provided zines on the Ferguson Rebellion; the woman-led Kurdish Rojava fighters and the ideological leader of Kurdish resistance, Abdullah Öcalan’s book Democratic Confederalism; there was a copy of Queer Ultraviolence: A Bash Back! anthology; an issue of Black Seed, which is an ecological journal from an anarchist perspective; Accomplices Not Allies and indigenous peoples call for “accomplices” who attack colonial structures and ideals and who are realized through mutual consent and trust.TRUMP PINATA 1

The piñata smashing was at the afterparty for the 2016 Omaha Zine Fest. It was a dance party in a DIY space in Omaha managed by women and at the time, there was a pirate radio station in residency called Bomb Shelter Radio. The piñata was so well made that I didn’t want to see it smashed but it felt good to see a group of artists, queers, musicians and zinesters cheer on the public beating of a Trump effigy.

This year, we’re going to build a bigger Trump piñata. It will be tremendous. I mean it folks, you’ll love this piñata. It is simply yuge and I tell you what folks, we are going to give that Trump a bigly beating.

 

