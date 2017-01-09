News:

Last Day to Enter the Indie Writers Deathmatch!

Deadline is January 10, 11:59pm!

Deathmatch Winner GETS
Publication in Broken Pencil: the magazine of zine culture and the independent arts.
$400 cash
The Ultimate Literary Makeover: Consultations about your writing and writing career with writer/podcaster Jonathan Goldstein, editor Veronica Liu of Seven Stories Press, and literary agent Chris Bucci.

 

Book Review: Canadian Shield

News, ReviewsTuesday, January 3rd, 2017

trb_canadianshieldcover_aitken

Canadian Shield, Kelley Aitken, 128 pgs, Tightrope Books, tightropebooks.com, $21.95

One of the defining geographic and geologic features of Canada, the Canadian Shield, inspires awe, symbolizing the beauty and danger of the Canadian wilderness. In her new short story collection, Kelley Aitken takes the Canadian Shield as the stage and centrepiece for her nine emotionally devastating and exquisitely crafted stories. Aitken writes dense, layered stories that play with temporality and use the natural world as a mirror for the psyches of her characters.

Standouts in the collection include the unsettling story “Hunter”, and the companion stories “Woman in Ice” and “Hypothermia”, which beautifully depict the formation and dissolution of romantic relationships. In “The Wounded Bear”, Aitken captures the paranoia that comes from first-hand experience of the potential violence of the wild: “And then fear blooms in her stomach and she starts walking again, as fast as her load will allow, making noise, fumbling the whistle into her mouth … and clapping her hands to scare what is or isn’t there.”

One of my favourite stories in the collection is “Meromixis”, in which Tom finds himself in the throes of a sexual relationship with the mermaid he encounters in the lake. Tom’s desire to be with the her leads him to imagine building a “tank” or “backyard pond” to contain her, representing the desire to control nature. But the story’s main metaphor comes in the form of their potential child, who would mark a ‘holomictic’ union between species.

The tragedy of these stories undermines idyllic childhood fantasies of nature as a site of freedom and self-discovery, and instead insists upon the mercilessness of the wilderness. Aitken’s stories are dark, but tremendously insightful and empathetic. This is a smart, haunting collection. (Alexander De Pompa)

 

Staff Pick: Lady Snowblood

Editor's Pick, NewsTuesday, January 3rd, 2017

shurayukihime-2425454

As a teenager, I was lucky enough to make internet friendships with a few obscure movie connoisseurs — folks who had traded VHS tapes and staked out midnight movies for decades before meeting me so that I could access and enjoy the best of cult cinema. At the time, I had a subscription to the pre-streaming Netflix, which sent you discs of movies in the mail. With lists upon lists of weird movies at hand and a queue of movies stretching into three or four hundred, I often didn’t know exactly what was coming into my mailbox next, but it was often something totally weird an unexpected. I treated these DVDs like homework. $15 a month subscription was a lot for me as a 16-year-old, and I was determined to make the most of it.

So it came — extremely slow but beautiful Taiwanese art-house cinema, goofy and gory gialli movies, kung fu flicks and southern fried exploitation. And while a lot of that time is now a blur, a friend of mine recently dug up a list of recommendations I had sent him more than 10 years ago. We were looking for something to watch, and I recognized some of the titles. We landed on Lady Snowblood, and now I know why my teenage self must have liked this film so much — it’s absolute genius!

Now remastered in BluRay by Criterion Collection, the 1973 samurai flick follows a female assassin in 19th century Japan. It is a classic revenge film, and the protagonist, Yuki, has dedicated her life to finding and killing the low-lifes who exploited a political crisis to kill her father and rape her mother. Although the training sequences, deep and poetic explorations of honour and murder, and female protagonist in a typically chauvinist genre make for a compelling text on their own, Lady Snowblood is a visual masterpiece. Although it’s special effects are delightfully gonzo (bright red and orange blood spews in fountains from Yuki’s victims), the cinematography is stunning. Alternating wideshots of classic Japanese imagery and sometimes daring, vertigo-inducing camera movements, there is a surprising texture to this low-budget film. And more than anything, the vivid, highly saturated, hyperreal colour palate is so juicy, made all the better by the mastering of the folks at Criterion.

Cult movie heads probably already know this one, but for me, re-watching Lady Snowblood 10 years later brought me such joy and reminded me why underground and amateur cinema exists and thrives still today.

Jonathan Valelly is the assistant editor of Broken Pencil Magazine and a reborn cult movie enthusiast.

Book Review: Babbling Corpse

Joel W. Vaughan, News, ReviewsTuesday, January 3rd, 2017

babblingcorpsecover

Babbling Corpse: Vaporwave and the Commodification of Ghosts

Grafton Tanner, 84 pgs, zero books, zero-books.net, $14.95 US

zero books has become well-known for its quick-to-consume pop-critical texts, and this is likely for good reason. Running against ECW Press’s formidable Pop Classics series, or Bloomsbury’s widely-successful 33⅓, zero has managed to stake ground in a contested field, and manages this by towing the thin line which exists between academic-essay and online binge-reading. Think Pitchfork, but with 11 pages of Chicago-style endnotes; here lies Babbling Corpse: Vaporwave and the Commodification of Ghosts. Well-researched and immensely absorbing, Grafton Tanner’s fervid essay bumps against many of the challenges typically associated with a scholar’s passion-project.

For 72 pages of content, Babbling Corpse covers a lot of ground. Setting the stage with a promise to argue that “vaporwave is the musical product of a culture plagued by trauma and regression in late capitalism,” the reader is not only treated to a short history of vaporwave as a genre, but also how it fits into music history at-large (see: a strange combination of Muzak & Punk), Western culture (see: anti-capitalist), and art (see: a Freudian reading into Kubrick’s The Shining and Goddard & Whedon’s The Cabin in the Woods which, surprisingly, rings true).

Tanner is at his strongest when setting off. Babbling Corpse’s first two chapters deal with vaporwave music directly, and the argument feels most at home when working with aesthetics and direct references to artists, however unknown they may be. The piece loses a little steam when diving into the mud of Derridian and Hutcheonian theory—a quagmire often easier for the scholar to grasp as connected to his thesis than the reader. This manoeuvre is necessary for Tanner to pull off his soap-box finale, however, where vaporwave becomes a revolutionary “way out of this [post 9/11 cultural] nightmare” [71]. It might then be forgiven.

Given its length-to-interest ratio, I might go as far as to give Babbling Corpse three or four reads. It is certainly worth it. (Joel W. Vaughan)

First Calls for Submissions Post of 2017!

Events-Calls For Submission, NewsTuesday, January 3rd, 2017

tumblr_oi1f70zv861qa30ixo1_1280

image via The New Inquiry

It’s a whole new year, and it’s time to share your thoughts, writing, explorations and general fabulosity with the world. Whether you’re a first time writer or a seasoned pro, we’ve got a ton of different publications, themes, and formats that are accepting new work. What’s the worst that could happen?

Call for Submissions: Deathmatch Deadline Extended until January 10th!

Okay, this is it, last chance, seriously — Broken Pencil’s notorious arena for short story glory is accepting entries until January 10th. After that, it’s fast-paced voting from Broken Pencil’s readership while you and your piece are on the hotseat. Want in? Check out deathmatch.ca

Call for Submissions: The New Inquiry Prisons Issue

The New Inquiry, one of the left’s favourite and most controversial rags, is looking for submissions for a February and March double issue on prisons — specifically for essays, letters, poems, conversations, interviews, forums, and texts. Priority to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated writers. Check out the post!

Call for Submissions: (b)OINK Zine

This new zine seeks “in-your-face fiction, poems, and creative nonfiction that are experimental, gut-wrenching, terrifying, stultifying, breakneck speed, sex-driven, whooshing out, secretive, extinctive, newly-formed words. Think Ice Capades on Acid, think Mommy Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Claus, etc.”

If that’s not tempting then I can’t help you. Check out their submissions page.

Deathmatch Deadline is Not Over

Deathmatch 2017, Indie Writers' Deathmatch, NewsSunday, January 1st, 2017
We’re giving writers one last chance to submit to the 2017 Deathmatch. People had stories and couldn’t get them polished over the holidays. Who knew. The last opportunity to send in stories is on January 10th at 11:59pm. It’s the last chance to win a meeting with author Jonathan Goldstein, publisher Victoria Liu, and agent Chris Bucci – the ultimate resources for the up-and-coming writer.

Submit via deathmatch.ca

