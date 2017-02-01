art by JW Pang By Al Donato Silvia Moreno-Garcia will destroy us all. Moreno-Garcia lives in Vancouver, but she’s unleashing her terrifying brood across the world in the upcoming People of Colo(u)r Destroy Horror!, a special issue she’s edited for Lightspeed Magazine. This edition is just one of several offshoots of Lightspeed’s successfully crowdfunded issues […]
Day One Comic Zine, Matthew K. Hoddy, spacepyrates.com, Space Pyrates Matthew K. Hoddy’s sweet and unassuming comic deservedly won first place in the non- manga category at the 24-hour Comikaze Challenge. Though the final product was clearly rushed to completion for the purposes of the contest, it hardly affects the impact of the story; […]
Purportedly a comic zine about a “dream-eating lamp”, Dany Reede’s latest creation takes visual twists and turns through a baffling subconscious. The zine is laid out on miniature yellow, landscape-oriented pages and the story unfolds in one-to-three panels per page without dialogue, but with much cinematographic style. …
Folio is where Broken Pencil brings you new, experimental, and unfinished work by artists unafraid to expand their practice and push against expectations.
This issue, we highlight cherrykuti, a Toronto-based artist working in mostly ink and pencils. Her work is inspired by their experience of being split between Dubai, Toronto and Colombo, Sri Lanka, and the alienation she has felt as a result of it.
The Parking Lot Movie is a documentary released in 2010 about the Corner Parking Lot in Charlottesville, Virginia. Generally, it’s a documentary about a bunch of weirdos that work in a parking lot and the weird things that happen to them there. It shows the slow parts and the exciting parts of three years of filming in what is otherwise seen as a fairly mundane setting.
I can’t exactly justify why I love this documentary so much. All I know is that I’ve forced partners and many family to watch it over the years because I do. The most ironic of my forced viewings was during the middle of a traffic jam with my Uncle Terry on the drive from Vancouver to Penticton, British Columbia. There’s nothing like watching a documentary about parking when you are forced to park against your will. He enjoyed it, by the way. And you will too!
The film has ex-attendants and current attendants recount their tales of rough nights chasing down cars for a dollar twenty-five and, for some reason, convinces you that you totally wanna do that too. The majority of the attendants are students from the nearby university and they use their time in the Corner Lot to think way too much and define themselves based on what they don’t want to be. 11-year veteran attendant John Lindaman says that “it taught [him] how to be human.” It seems like a lot to ask of a parking lot, until you watch the film and then it makes a lot of sense.
Also they make really cool cut and paste art surrounding parking jokes in the booth and paint a new gate stick every day with whatever inside joke was going around that gets featured a ton. Check out the trailer:
That Darn Diva Cup is a straight up hilarious explanation of why all of our diva cups are leaking. Ya’ll know the frustration of walking around every month with a diva cup AND a pad on.
Zinemaker Pun, 2, 3 creates a masterful image of a smoking labia/vagina named Clit Eastwood – who I’m fairly certain is carrying a sidearm – who has a conversation with D.J. Diva, a blinged-out diva cup who will teach you about rotating your cup to prevent leakage. The short zine, all in black and white and only 7 pages, will come in handy in terms of both education and hilarity. …
The Ghosts We Know, Sean Karemaker, 160 pages, Conundrum Press, www.conundrumpress.com, $20
An impressive debut from Vancouver-based artist Sean Karemaker, The Ghosts We Know is an assemblage of autobiographical illustrations, comic vignettes and segmented scroll paintings. Ghosts reappear throughout the shifting, anthropomorphic landscapes in the form of familiar faces, memories and motifs, tying together the artist’s childhood and adult life. Karemaker appears in many ways as a ghost himself in these stories, wandering quietly amongst the forests around Chemainus and the manic urban maze of Vancouver, finding company amongst the misfits, hermits and homeless. Throughout the book there is a sustained interest in these cultural outliers and their own subtle yet significant contributions to their communities. In certain images these figures literally meld with and recreate their surroundings, demonstrating a synthesis between subject and environment. …
Often, creating is a conduit for catharsis. It’s why Tammy Duplantis made Heartbeat For Barney, a game tribute for her friend who passed away last September.
Load up and you’re greeted with a great grey expanse, interrupted by three humming lines moving forever right. They loop once they hit an edge, like a lifeline monitor grafted to an Etch A Sketch. You can move up and down, but you can never go backwards nor stop the lines from singing. This is Barney’s heartbeat immortalized as drone music. …