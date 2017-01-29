image via northwestpress.com
The last few months, I’ve been occasionally helping out with moving boxes and such for The Beguiling, Toronto’s amazing comic and art book paradise that many people will tell you played a huge role in changing the game for the genre in North America. Although it’s legendary Markham St location closed yesterday, its new shop on College St is well on it’s way to creating the same Beguiling vibe, with eyes to a new chapter.
Of course, while sorting through books and of course, exploiting the steep, steep discounts of the Beguiling’s last days, I got to gander at tons of comics I never knew about and might never seen again. One that I took home, to my delight, turned out to be a real winner — The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green. From 1989 to 2004, the serialized strip appeared in gay papers around the country. I guess I came out just after it’s run, so it was really a joy to discover the wry, campy, somewhat neurotic humour of the creator, Eric Orner. …
