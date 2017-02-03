art by JW Pang By Al Donato Silvia Moreno-Garcia will destroy us all. Moreno-Garcia lives in Vancouver, but she’s unleashing her terrifying brood across the world in the upcoming People of Colo(u)r Destroy Horror!, a special issue she’s edited for Lightspeed Magazine. This edition is just one of several offshoots of Lightspeed’s successfully crowdfunded issues […]
Mooncop, Tom Gauld, 96 pgs, Drawn and Quarterly, drawnandquarterly.com, $22.95 In his newest graphic novel, Tom Gauld explores loneliness and technologically mediated isolation through the eponymous character of Mooncop. Stationed on a dwindling moon colony without “any real crime to deal with,” Mooncop — referred to throughout only as “Officer” —meanders through his lonely existence […]
Cheng’s zine is a short, quippy collection of the best moments from Fu Yuanhui’s appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The swimmer from Hangzhou, China won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke. She was the first Chinese Olympian to medal in the backstroke and she captured worldwide attention with her animated reaction to her victory. …
“This is all I’ve got.” This statement, written self-deprecatingly by artist JB in the front cover of his latest zine Dogvomit might prime an uninitiated reader for something a little breezy and silly — but after finishing the zine, the blunt opening statement takes on a very different meaning. …
Purportedly a comic zine about a “dream-eating lamp”, Dany Reede’s latest creation takes visual twists and turns through a baffling subconscious. The zine is laid out on miniature yellow, landscape-oriented pages and the story unfolds in one-to-three panels per page without dialogue, but with much cinematographic style. …
Folio is where Broken Pencil brings you new, experimental, and unfinished work by artists unafraid to expand their practice and push against expectations.
This issue, we highlight cherrykuti, a Toronto-based artist working in mostly ink and pencils. Her work is inspired by their experience of being split between Dubai, Toronto and Colombo, Sri Lanka, and the alienation she has felt as a result of it.
The Parking Lot Movie is a documentary released in 2010 about the Corner Parking Lot in Charlottesville, Virginia. Generally, it’s a documentary about a bunch of weirdos that work in a parking lot and the weird things that happen to them there. It shows the slow parts and the exciting parts of three years of filming in what is otherwise seen as a fairly mundane setting.
I can’t exactly justify why I love this documentary so much. All I know is that I’ve forced partners and many family to watch it over the years because I do. The most ironic of my forced viewings was during the middle of a traffic jam with my Uncle Terry on the drive from Vancouver to Penticton, British Columbia. There’s nothing like watching a documentary about parking when you are forced to park against your will. He enjoyed it, by the way. And you will too!
The film has ex-attendants and current attendants recount their tales of rough nights chasing down cars for a dollar twenty-five and, for some reason, convinces you that you totally wanna do that too. The majority of the attendants are students from the nearby university and they use their time in the Corner Lot to think way too much and define themselves based on what they don’t want to be. 11-year veteran attendant John Lindaman says that “it taught [him] how to be human.” It seems like a lot to ask of a parking lot, until you watch the film and then it makes a lot of sense.
Also they make really cool cut and paste art surrounding parking jokes in the booth and paint a new gate stick every day with whatever inside joke was going around that gets featured a ton. Check out the trailer:
Sidney Drmay is an editorial assistant at Broken Pencil Magazine.
That Darn Diva Cup is a straight up hilarious explanation of why all of our diva cups are leaking. Ya’ll know the frustration of walking around every month with a diva cup AND a pad on.
Zinemaker Pun, 2, 3 creates a masterful image of a smoking labia/vagina named Clit Eastwood – who I’m fairly certain is carrying a sidearm – who has a conversation with D.J. Diva, a blinged-out diva cup who will teach you about rotating your cup to prevent leakage. The short zine, all in black and white and only 7 pages, will come in handy in terms of both education and hilarity. …