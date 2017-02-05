News:

Zine Review: Locus #7

Issue 74, Joshua Barton, News, ReviewsSunday, February 5th, 2017


ZINES_Locus Zine

Locus #7
Art zine, various, 32 pgs., locus-zine.com, $10

The fine folks at Locus have issued another beautiful, full-colour zine of art by multiple contributors, this time with the theme “Upside Down.” With some contributors turning in single pages and others two, the 32-page collection offers up a lot of graphical diversity. The theme of the issue is interpreted by the artists in a number of ways, sometimes simply by having a figure standing on their head.

Read more: Zine Review: Locus #7

Zine Review: An Illustated Guide to Identifying Assholes

Chris Landry, Issue 74, News, ReviewsSaturday, February 4th, 2017


ZINES_An Illustrated guide to identifying assholes (Chris Landry)

An Illustrated Guide to Identifying Assholes
Comic, Eyvan Collins, eyvancollins@gmail.com, quittercomix.tumblr.com, $5

The truth hurts, and sometimes the truth is staring us right in the face and we can’t see it. Through an deliberately-mispelled “illustated” (I saw what you did there) comic zine, Eyvan takes the reader through all the warning signs that you or someone you love might be an asshole.

Read more: Zine Review: An Illustated Guide to Identifying Assholes

Deathmatch 2017 has begun!!

Deathmatch 2017, NewsSaturday, February 4th, 2017

Deathmatch_Banner

 

The Indie Writer’s Deathmatch Lightning Round has begun!

16 stories go head to head in a two-day all out literary showdown! But only half make the cut — the lightning round consists of the top 16 stories as chosen by Broken Pencil, all of them competing for votes. The top 8 go on to the semi-finals. The rest go home!

Who will survive the first phase of the Battle Royale? Will it be the botulist backyard wrestling of Phage Match? Or will the voices we all hear finally win out thanks to The Last Ragamok? Will Ramones fans rally behind I Want You Around? Or will speculative fictioneers champion the day of Welcome to The Future?

These stories — and the others we haven’t even mentioned yet! — each offer something unique, and each writer has their own right to claim greatness. But by Monday morning, while eight sound their battle cries for three more weeks of competition, eight will be sent back to square one to plan for next year.

Readers will be able to vote for 1 story every hour, and all 16 stories will share one conglomerated comment feed. Commenters/voters must register their email to create a profile.

The winner gets the full Indie Writer’s Makeover, including a consultation with writer and radio legend Jonathan Goldstein, Veronica Liu of Seven Stories Press and Literary agent Chris Bucci — plus $400 cash and everlasting glory.

It’s all happening at deathmatch.ca — get it on the action now!

Zine Review: Fu Yuanhui at the Rio 2016 Olympics

CJ Blennerhasset, Issue 74, News, ReviewsFriday, February 3rd, 2017


ZINES_Fu Yuanhui (CJ Blennerhassett)

Fu Yuanhui At The Rio 2016 Olympics
Comic, Stephanie Cheng, stephaniecheng.ca, $3

Cheng’s zine is a short, quippy collection of the best moments from Fu Yuanhui’s appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The swimmer from Hangzhou, China won the bronze medal in the 100m backstroke. She was the first Chinese Olympian to medal in the backstroke and she captured worldwide attention with her animated reaction to her victory.

Read more: Zine Review: Fu Yuanhui at the Rio 2016 Olympics

Zine Review: Dogvomit

Issue 74, News, Reviews, Richelle CharkotThursday, February 2nd, 2017


ZINES_DOGVOMIT

DOGVOMIT
Comic, JB, jbdrawz@gmail.com, $5

“This is all I’ve got.” This statement, written self-deprecatingly by artist JB in the front cover of his latest zine Dogvomit might prime an uninitiated reader for something a little breezy and silly — but after finishing the zine, the blunt opening statement takes on a very different meaning.

Read more: Zine Review: Dogvomit

Zine Review: Deathplate #2

Issue 74, Joshua Barton, News, ReviewsWednesday, February 1st, 2017


ZINES_Deathplate-p1b7qdbe9m16t91jrj1vj1dvf1jvc

Death Plate #2
Comic, Dany Reede, 56 pgs., sadhauspress.com, danyreede.com, $3.84

Purportedly a comic zine about a “dream-eating lamp”, Dany Reede’s latest creation takes visual twists and turns through a baffling subconscious. The zine is laid out on miniature yellow, landscape-oriented pages and the story unfolds in one-to-three panels per page without dialogue, but with much cinematographic style.

Read more: Zine Review: Deathplate #2

Older Entries