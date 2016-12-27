News:

5 Favorites from Last Deathmatch

Deathmatch 2017, Indie Writers' Deathmatch, NewsTuesday, December 27th, 2016

deathmatch2016nubbannerIn 2016, Deathmatch writers brought a new level of weird. Unicorns, PBS documentarians, rogue human organs, fur coats, Instagram stalkers, space travelling kittens, cockroach weddings and paedophiles were just a few themes that were selected to compete. As the December 31st deadline to enter this year’s competition approaches, we’re offering up five Deathmatch stories that messed with our heads.

Tiny Girls by Sofi Papamarko

Tiny Girls is a story that makes you feel touched in a bad way. This tale of below-the-age-of-consent love is so carefully crafted that the neighbourhood threat comes across like a sweetheart. In spite of the kids who play in the grown man’s bedroom, this is probably the most mature story we saw last year.

Christmas in the Walls by Jacob Wilde

Christmas in the Walls is a completely different type of sexed-up tale. Unicorns are infesting a house and using matchsticks as dildos. Move aside ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas – we’ve found our new yuletide standard.

The Jamaican Nanny by Matthew Fargo

Everyone needs to be taken care of. This bizarre take on the nanny tale goes down like a spoon full of sugar.

Moulting by Madeeha Hashmi

Moulting was last year’s Deathmatch winner. It’s a love story. But there was a lot of debate over whether this was about romance or friendship. We do know that two girls become obsessed with each other until they start to tangle. Whatever it is it’s a dark side of love.

Jean Claude Van Damsel in Distress by Ryan Power

JCVDD was the runner-up. It’s a crazy story involving ninjas and cowboys and aliens and witches. Ryan basically threw all his favourite daydreams into a story and weaved it into some post modern challenge on narrative structure. We love him for it.

To enter Deathmatch 2017 click here.

Deathmatch Deadline Extended to December 31st!

Deathmatch 2017, Indie Writers' Deathmatch, News, UncategorizedThursday, December 22nd, 2016

deathmatch2016nubbanner

Your cries have been heard. Broken Pencil has extended the submission deadline for Indie Writers Deathmatch to the last day of December. Time to write down all the vitriol and hurt from 2016 into short-story form and send it up to the Deathmatch gods. This is a fiction contest set aside for the twisted.

Deathmatch Winner Gets:

– Publication in Broken Pencil: the magazine of zine culture and the independent arts. 
– $400 cash
– The Ultimate Literary Makeover: Consultations about your writing and writing career with writer/podcasterJonathan Goldstein, editor Veronica Liu of Seven Stories Press, and literary agent Chris Bucci.

Enter at Deathmatch.ca

Last Day To Enter the Deathmatch!

Deathmatch 2017, Fiction, Indie Writers' Deathmatch, NewsWednesday, December 21st, 2016

deathmatch2016nubbannerThe Indie Writers Deathmatch Submission deadline is today at 11:59PM. The Deathmatch is for the short-stories that come from the scabby hole in your left ventricle – the one that makes you cheat and steal and put-out and everything else that you hide from your grandparents.

Enter Here For a chance to win the Indie Writers Makeover – that’s a consultation with Author Jonathan Goldstein, Publisher Veronica Liu, and Literary Agent Chris Bucci.

BP Team: Natalie Wee’s Our Bodies & Other Fine Machines

Editor's Pick, News, NewsletterTuesday, December 20th, 2016

edit_11-19_wee

The Broken Pencil team is a motley crew of artists, writers, activists, and stapler enthusiasts. All of us love putting together Canada’s magazine for independent and DIY arts and zine culture, and it’s because we all have so much going on in our lives outside of BP that we can bring different stuff to the table. That’s why we’re incredibly excited to give a shout out to our Associate Fiction Editor Natalie Wee for her new book, Our Bodies & Other Fine Machines from Words Dance.

Smell of Our Own: Glockabelle

Issue 74, News, NewsletterTuesday, December 20th, 2016

photo_glockabelle

 

The Smell of Our Own:
Glockabelle

By Shelby Monita

Glockabelle is Annabelle Cazes, a New York City-based musician who gets audiences sweating and dancing with just herself, two Casios, a drum machine and of course her glockenspiel. We first met in New York about four years ago when I was traveling across America by train. Annabelle and I have been friends ever since and I have made it my mission to spread the word about her energetic, Hello Kitty-cute music that is in a genre all its own.

I’ve been trying to label your genre of music but am having a hard time with it. How do you describe it?

I think given how my live show is currently, I would call it synth punk. Some have also called it noise punk with a mix of prog rock, experimental rock, French synth pop…it’s really all of those genres rolled into one. I am currently performing totally solo with just my two Casios and a 1982 Yamaha drum machine and my glockenspiel. It’s a minimalist race against the machine.

You play the glockenspiel with thimbles on your fingers. One question: why?

The glockenspiel thimble technique is something I came up with when my mom mailed the glock to me while I was living in Paris and I had no mallets. I devised a way to play with my hands, which made sense for me since I was trained as a classical pianist. Playing the glock with my fingers makes it possible for me to play melodies and harmonies at the same time. The glock is usually used as an ornamental instrument in most musical arrangements. My technique allows me to make it a lead instrument.

Do people ever get confused when you say you play the glock?

Ha! No I think most of the time they get it and don’t assume I’m playing a gun or otherwise 🙂

Where you do get your creative spark from? Is it other bands or maybe even your own imagination?

Oh definitely from my imagination, which runs rampant! But I think what sparks my imagination most is actual movement. I love taking long walks around NYC, jogging to my favorite tunes… these days I’ve been listening to some old school rap like that of Roxanne Shanté, Queen Latifah, old school reggae like Lady Ann and Sister Nancy, this surf rock band called The Atlantics and then there is the 80s punk band Suburban Lawns which I adore.

I also listen to quite a bit of 80s French electronic music such as Lio, Elli et Jacno and Telex and 1960s French yé-yé pop.

The French yé-yé pop really comes out in your fashion style. What is your song writing process? 

There really is no process. I get inspired by an idea and just sit on my bed with my Casio, turn on some beats and bang out some melodies until something sticks.

You recently got a pet bird named Jacques Cousteau that you have been posting videos of on your Instagram. Any chance he will make an appearance on your new work?

Ha! I actually recorded my last bird (who passed last year) over some hip-hop beats… but this new bird is only 6 months old and sings like he’s practicing for Juilliard! I think will definitely be making an appearance, on my record and possibly also onstage. I’m not sure how keen he is on fast beats. He’s more of a jazz crooner. Loves Ella Fitzgerald and Chet Baker.

Shelby Monita is a Toronto-based writer and zine author. Her zines include Hoser Punx and Artificial Life in the Market Place. Shelby has written for Weird Canada, Spindle Magazine, Long Winter, The Punk Site and more. You can find her portfolio at shelbymonita.squarespace.com.

Book Review: Finding Home in the Promised Land

Issue 74, Mel Hergott, News, ReviewsTuesday, December 20th, 2016

promised-land

Finding Home in the Promised Land: A Personal History of Homelessness and Social Exile, by Jane Harris. 192 pages, J. Gordon Shillingford Publishing, www.jgshillingford.com. $22.95 CAD.

“I am only here because I refused to give up my last smidge of hope,” writes Jane Harris in her second book, Finding Home in the Promised Land, a memoir of her recent experience of homelessness and poverty.

Following a horrific incident of domestic violence that leaves her with a severe brain injury and an uncertain future, Harris must turn to the social welfare system for help. She quickly discovers, however, that what she deems the “poverty industry”—made up of social service agencies such as soup kitchens, food banks, and shelters—fosters cycles of dependence rather than offering long-term solutions to lift individuals out of hardship. Moreover, stigma towards the poor and homeless still prevails, and today’s complex bureaucratic systems can be difficult and frustrating to navigate for those seeking assistance when they need it the most. Harris draws parallels between her story and that of her ancestors, Scottish immigrants who lived in rural southwestern Ontario in the mid-1800s and teetered precariously on the verge of poverty while toiling as agricultural and domestic laborers. The recurring theme, she notes, is that those without social safety nets who experience trauma or loss have historically and continue to fall through the cracks.

Harris provides a disheartening glimpse into what it is like to have to start anew after experiencing devastating trauma, weaving personal and family history alongside historical and contemporary perspectives on poverty. Based on her own lived experience, she passionately advocates for affordable housing, food security, and instituting a guaranteed annual income, arguing that these initiatives will help restore independence so individuals do not have to rely on social service organizations for the rest of their lives. Harris’s insightful commentary is thought-provoking and engaging, emphasizing the ways in which we must protect, defend, and uplift the most marginalized members of our community. (Melissa Hergott)

