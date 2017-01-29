image via northwestpress.com



The last few months, I’ve been occasionally helping out with moving boxes and such for The Beguiling, Toronto’s amazing comic and art book paradise that many people will tell you played a huge role in changing the game for the genre in North America. Although it’s legendary Markham St location closed yesterday, its new shop on College St is well on it’s way to creating the same Beguiling vibe, with eyes to a new chapter.