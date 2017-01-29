News:

Power Up!: Heartbeat for Barney

Columns, Issue 74, NewsSunday, January 29th, 2017

By Al Donato

Often, creating is a conduit for catharsis. It’s why Tammy Duplantis made Heartbeat For Barney, a game tribute for her friend who passed away last September.

Load up and you’re greeted with a great grey expanse, interrupted by three humming lines moving forever right. They loop once they hit an edge, like a lifeline monitor grafted to an Etch A Sketch. You can move up and down, but you can never go backwards nor stop the lines from singing. This is Barney’s heartbeat immortalized as drone music.

Comic: Gord Hill’s “Victory at Elsipogtog”

Comics, NewsThursday, January 26th, 2017

Gord Hill’s comics appear in every issue of Broken Pencil. Click the image to view it in larger format.

Gord Hill is a member of the Kwakwaka’wakw nation on the Northwest Coast. Writer, artist, and militant, he has been involved in Indigenous resistance, anti-colonial and anti-capitalist movements for many years, often using the pseudonym Zig Zag. (Bio from fernwoodpublishing.ca)

Jonathan’s Pick: The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green

Editor's Pick, NewsWednesday, January 25th, 2017

image via northwestpress.com

The last few months, I’ve been occasionally helping out with moving boxes and such for The Beguiling, Toronto’s amazing comic and art book paradise that many people will tell you played a huge role in changing the game for the genre in North America. Although it’s legendary Markham St location closed yesterday, its new shop on College St is well on it’s way to creating the same Beguiling vibe, with eyes to a new chapter.

Of course, while sorting through books and of course, exploiting the steep, steep discounts of the Beguiling’s last days, I got to gander at tons of comics I never knew about and might never seen again. One that I took home, to my delight, turned out to be a real winner — The Mostly Unfabulous Social Life of Ethan Green. From 1989 to 2004, the serialized strip appeared in gay papers around the country. I guess I came out just after it’s run, so it was really a joy to discover the wry, campy, somewhat neurotic humour of the creator, Eric Orner.

Anti-Trump Zines at Pro-Trump Rallies

Features, Issue 74, NewsWednesday, January 25th, 2017

Jason Luther's Anti Trump Zine

THE CHALLENGE OF THE ANTI-TRUMP ZINE AT A PRO-TRUMP RALLY
by Jason Luther

Last April, friends and community organizers in Syracuse, N.Y. were mobilizing — like so many others in the US — to protest an impending Trump campaign rally at our downtown civic center. Leading up to it, they were promoting sabotage tactics like going online to claim admission vouchers so that campaign managers would think the venue was sold out; they were also encouraging people to come downtown for direct action the morning of the rally. I wasn’t sure if I could make it down to support it, so feeling badly, I made the zine and posted the pdf version on the Facebook pages of the community organizations involved. 

Anxiety Dream Zine

Featured Main, Features, Issue 74, NewsTuesday, January 24th, 2017

ANXIETY DREAM ZINE COVER

Anxiety Dream Zine

Alana Mohamed

In the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election, New York-based writer Alana Mohamed was plagued with vivid and awful dreams. One night she dreamt that Trump won the election and the world crumbled, leading to all New Yorkers being isolated and annexed into a single borough. She woke up and told her boyfriend, who encouraged her to write it as a standalone fiction piece. Instead, it became the intro piece to her zine dedicated to people’s nightmares about Trump, Anxiety Dream Zine.

“I was struck by the idea that I wasn’t the only person with these fears about Trump’s message and the resonance it had with some voters,” Mohamed says. “Collecting other people’s anxiety dreams about this cultural phenomenon seemed a really great time capsule in a way.  I sent out the first call pretty much an hour after waking up.”

Book Review: The Book of Endless Sleepovers

Jonathan Valelly, News, ReviewsTuesday, January 24th, 2017

SleepoversHighRes

The Book of Endless Sleepovers, Henry Hoke, Civil Coping Mechanisms, 150 pgs, copingmechanisms.net, $15.95

Do you remember what it was like to be, say, nine years old? Or nine and three quarters? Sure, you do. But do you?

Henry Hoke’s ethereal debut pitches a blanket fort on the border between memory and the personal histories we wish for. Stories (or chapters) are composed of vignettes, prose poems, telegraphic description snacks. Each page gently populates a landscape ruled by kid logic, serial gentle awakenings and short-sighted affect.

