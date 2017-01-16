Marta Chudolinska (pronounced who-doh-lean-ska) is a multidisciplinary artist based in Toronto.
Centring the Margins: Essays and Reviews, Jeff Bursey, 189 Pages, Zero Books, zero-books.net
As Jeff Bursey contends, we are endlessly taught that, “[l]iterature contains singular imagery, the perfect word lodged in its perfect spot, rounded characters, believable settings, a confident narrative (if not a confident narrator).” The stuffy English Lit cannon morphed into a similarly narrow mainstream publishing consensus. As a result, alternative styles of writing, which are for Bursey innovative, are tarred with the warning term, “experimental.”
Bursey’s crusade can be a smidge too present, yet often it is framed in an eye-opening way, such as when he notes that for typical critical writing, “[t]he excitement will be intellectual, but won’t commit someone’s blood and soul to the works, which [William] Vollmann, with Steinbeck in mind, has written from the fibre of his being, as used to be said before the author supposedly disappeared.” Here Bursey reminds us that there isn’t only one way to write and that readers may be rewarded for delving into the unfamiliar. The strength of this collection is that it drives us to seek out neglected voices, even if it means having to read an occasional paragraph twice before we get it. Bursey inspires us to seek out important writing instead of settling for the typical and easy to digest.
If there is a weakness, aside from some unclear sentences, it is that a wide variety of works are looked at through a personal lens informed by an ironically narrow spectrum of writers. For instance, Bursey compares all sorts of people to Henry Miller, Miller representing his literary awakening. Other favoured reference points are Pynchon, the Powys’, Dos Passos – and all sorts of stories are referred to as Oulipian. On the other hand, the wide variety of matter covered made a consistent measuring stick a welcome tool. (Norman Feliks)
You Still Need a Coffin
Zine, Shivaun Hoad, twitter.com/shivaunish, $5
This zine blends the genre of the how-to guide and the personal memoir and tells you exactly what to expect when someone in your life buys the big one. Writer Shivaun Hoad, who comes off pretty composed, describes just such a situation when her uncle died, beginning from the 3am phone call from the Toronto Police to the scattering of his ashes days later. The cover of this one-pager (slit down the middle and folded into an 8-page mini zine) reads “I’m not an expert but I cremated somebody once.” While there is a lot of useful information in this tiny zine, what stuck with me were the idiosyncrasies: the cab driver inexplicably dropping Hoad off at the arthritis care clinic instead of the cardiac centre at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital, her agreeing to see the body even though she didn’t want to (“because it seems heartless to say no”), and how mourners are legally required to purchase a casket for their loved one to be cremated in (no, you cannot use a coffee tin like in The Big Lebowski). When Shivaun asks if her uncle was in pain when he passed, the doctor gives an evasive answer, simply stating that he arrived lucid and quickly fell unconscious. “They must have a class on this at med school,” she muses.
I put the zine down and asked my partner Ruby, who is a med student: “Did you have a class about giving soft pedaled answers regarding painful deaths to make the family feel better?” “Maybe a lecture,” she said.
The zine folds out into a checklist and provides resources that anyone will find useful in such unfortunate circumstances. Humorous but honest, direct and organized, and visually spare (no pretty pictures of flowers or praying hands like in some awful funeral pamphlet) this is a superb use of the medium. (Chris Landry)
Jill Sexsmith, 160 pages, ARP Publishing, arpbooks.org
Too many of the characters in Jill Sexsmith’s first story collection reduce the complexity of neurosis to little more than silliness, forcing the reader to contend with what an earlier era might have labeled oddballs. At first I was unable to invest in and relate to what I felt were mere stick figures, yet I came to accept them as a valid outlines matching Sexsmith’s surreal plotting and settings. Weakness or eccentricity is forefront, such that that your eventual sympathy isn’t diverted from what makes each character vulnerable.
Sensory descriptions are economical, sharp, and bright when needed: “Deep tunnels branch off in every direction. The walls are opalescent creams, bleeding into reds and green. She runs her hand over it, rough like an oyster shell.” At its too-rare best, characterization is combined with story and setting, managing to climb to beauty: “In the morning, she was writing on their dorm room window, slowly blocking out the light. Tulip was disappointed the formulas now covered all four walls, which meant, at some point in the night, Bea had been standing over her while she slept.”
Many of the stories venture past comic relief into screwball humour, but some are exceptionally touching. As for the former, ‘A Box Full of Wildebeest’, is repetitive and frivolous; I sought a deeper meaning, but saw nothing beyond the chuckle of a hypochondriacal mother imposing upon her perennially vacationing daughter. ‘Airplanes Couldn’t be Happier in Turbulence’ embodies what I liked least and most about Jill Sexsmith’s writing. In it, Frank, an actuary who looks at life using a boring predictive mathematics, is inexplicably a bigot. For most of the story, I also found the protagonist, Madison, to be a stick figure. Then, somehow, the ending arrives in perfect odd harmony with Madison, who finally blooms when making a self-realizing decision. The next story, ‘You Cry Ugly’, combines a great concept and a well-drawn grandmother-granddaughter combination heading toward an emotional ending involving the daughter/mother connecting them.
Thanks to my (perhaps narrow) tastes, Sexsmith faced an uphill battle with me… I concede. (Norman Feliks)
by Hal Niedzviecki
Among the most ridiculous warnings about the Trump presidency is that we can’t allow the Trump phenomenon to become ‘normal’. Alas, I take a pretty dim view of humanity. For me, blowhard demagogues who get rich and powerful with their daddy’s money who then use that money and power to get more power (and money) is as normal as apple pie and hand guns. The ascendancy of Trump and his lizard cabinet of billionaire cronies is yet another lesson in the banality of evil as channeled through the conformity and passivity of the hyper-mediated crowd. In a modern age that brought us Hiroshima, Hitler and many other capital H horrors, Trump’s normalcy should no more be questioned than his legitimacy. Might makes right, it always has and it always will.
I have also heard people saying that the Trump election will be a good thing for independent and underground culture. Their reasoning is that the denizens of zine culture will be at the forefront of the opposition. We will be more important than ever.
It’s always nice to feel needed, but I don’t buy that argument either. …
Ballz Montreal
Zine, 40 pgs, BallzMontreal.com, ballz.montreal@gmail.com
Ballz Montreal (BMTL) is a scattered snapshot of modern life and confusion in Canada’s second largest city. It looks like a playbill but the content is definitely not orderly. This doesn’t play things safe at any point. Instead, it’s micro-statements and found visuals that exposit on certain themes in certain ways. Many of the biggest surnames on the planet (Trump, Musk, Putin) appear. No clear shots taken but plenty of angular language, splattered. Font sizes vary. Images (and tweets) are literally cut, pasted and copied. A pretty kick-ass listing of 1990’s hip-hop hits acts as an intermission halfway through.
Then, it’s back to the jagged poetry and scrappy scrapbook stuff. There’s probably a political undercurrent to this entire zine but lack of narrative leaves that decision up to the reader. Possibly, photos of Canadian VIPs Peter Mansbridge and (a young) David Suzuki might help the reader get on-course a bit. But that said, it’s not a bad thing to get loopy once in a while. In the spirit of this statement, BMTL is a worthy art-as-trash project and one that is probably worth trying to decode. (Cam Gordon)